The impact of one’s living environment on one’s health is gaining more scholarly attention. This study looks into the link between teenage body weight and a pupil’s living environment. About 1362 middle-school pupils from Nanjing and 826 from Changzhou in China participated in this cross-sectional study. After considering various potential confounding factors, the researchers collected living ambient characteristics based on their home address and ran multivariate logistic regressions to look for possible associations. Excessive body weight was found in around 25% (n = 303) of Nanjing students and 26% (n = 205) of Changzhou students. After controlling for other factors, students’ BMI (Body Mass Index) in Nanjing exhibited a strong negative connection with the number of sports venues in their area (AOR: 0.64, 95% CI: 0.40–0.94). The researchers found a link between adolescent body weight and the frequency of bus stops in their neighborhood in Changzhou (AOR:1.63, 95% CI:1.11–2.38). Teenagers’ excessive body weight was linked to various conditions in their living environment. The researchers believe that environmental risk factors are related to political management, which will impact personal health outcomes. More research and preventive steps are required to control possible risks and mitigate the problem.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference:bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-021-03054-8