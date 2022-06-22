Delayed cord clamping (DCC) increases newborn blood volume and hemoglobin levels while decreasing the risk of iron deficiency anemia in both term and preterm infants. Early cord clamping allows for cord blood collection in preparation for stem cell transplantation. To compare hemoglobin, hematocrit, and serum ferritin levels in babies at birth and 4 weeks of age and a neonatal outcome after early and delayed cord clamping in births associated with anemia in pregnancy. Anemic pregnant women with gestation periods of 32-40 weeks admitted to the labor room for delivery were enrolled. The patients were divided into groups based on the timing of the umbilical cord clamping. Premature cord clamping (<60 seconds), Cord clamping delayed (1–3 minutes). There were 58 subjects in the ECC (early cord clamping) group and 62 in the DCC (delayed cord clamping) group. ECC or DCC did not affect the development of polycythemia, IVH, hyperbilirubinemia, or the need for blood transfusions. DCC had significantly higher levels of hemoglobin, hematocrit, and ferritin when compared to ECC. At 4 weeks of age, delayed cord clamping significantly increases hemoglobin, serum ferritin, and hematocrit levels. Therefore, it was not contraindicated and should be recommended in routine practice, particularly in resource-limited settings.

Source:journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2022/05000/A_clinical_study_of_fetal_outcome_following_early.32.aspx