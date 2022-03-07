Robot-assisted kidney transplantation (RAKT) offers the potential to combine the advantages of minimally invasive surgery with the most effective renal replacement therapy. The findings had been encouraging over the last decade, with surgical and functional outcomes in live donors appearing to be ideal. Recent research had concentrated on the technique’s comparison to open kidney transplantation (OKT), unique conditions such as obese patients or numerous vascular grafts, and optimization to expand its surgical indications. RAKT had a longer rewarming time and operational time than OKT, however, it had less intraoperative blood loss. The robotic method reduced wound-related complications and postoperative discomfort. It had also been seen in obese people, for whom RAKT might be very useful. In short and mid-term follow-up, there was no significant difference in graft function, graft survival, or patient survival between RAKT and OKT. A numerous vessel transplant should not be regarded as an impediment to robotic surgery. Intracorporeal cooling technologies had not been used in RAKT to treat regional hypothermia. Inclusion of patients with atheromatous iliac arteries and transplantation programs for dead donors were the future difficulties.

To clearly corroborate the findings of retrospective and prospective cohort studies, a randomized controlled trial was required. The procedure’s introduction in additional locations was contingent on broader indications, which might ultimately result in lower procedure-related expenses. To ensure the application of RAKT from dead donors, the graft cooling systems must be optimized, and recipients with atheromatous iliac arteries must be included.

