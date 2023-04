FRIDAY, APRIL 14

12:00 p.m. Registration Opens

3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Educational Sessions and Methods Workshops

4:45 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Educational Sessions and Methods Workshops

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

8:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Educational Sessions and Methods Workshops

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Cancer and Biomedical Research Career Fair

10:00 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Educational Sessions and Methods Workshops

12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Educational Sessions and Methods Workshops

2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Educational Sessions Methods Workshops

4:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Discovery Science Plenary Session

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

8:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Opening Plenary Session

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Award Lecture

1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Exhibit Show Open

1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Poster Session

1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Major Symposia and Advances Sessions

1:00 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Clinical Trials Plenary

1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. New Drugs on the Horizon Session 1

3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. New Drugs on the Horizon Session 2

3:00 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Clinical Trials Plenary

3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Minisymposia

3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Clinical Trials Minisymposium

4:00 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Award Lectures

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Presidential Address

MONDAY, APRIL 17

7:00 a.m.-7:45 a.m. Meet-the-Expert Sessions

8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Plenary Session

9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Poster Session

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Exhibit Show Open

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Major Symposia and Advances Sessions

10:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Clinical Trials Plenary

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. New Drugs on the Horizon Session 3

11:45 a.m.-1:00 p. m. Presidential Select Symposium

1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. AACR Annual Business Meeting of Members

12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Major Symposia and Advances Sessions

12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Special Sessions

1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Poster Session

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Special Sessions

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Minisymposia

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Clinical Trials Minisymposium

2:45 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. NCI Director’s Address

4:15 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Award Lectures

5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Special Sessions

5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Forums

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

7:00 a.m.-7:45 a.m. Meet-the-Expert Sessions

8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Plenary Session

9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Poster Session

9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Exhibit Show Open

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Major Symposia and Advances Sessions

10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Clinical Trials Plenary

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Award Lecture

12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Major Symposia and Advances Sessions

1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Poster Session

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Minisymposia

2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Clinical Trials Minisymposium

3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Special Sessions

3:00 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Award Lectures

5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Forums

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

7:00 a.m.-7:45 a.m. Meet-the-Expert Sessions

8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Plenary Session

9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Poster Session

9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Exhibit Show Open

10:15 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Major Symposia and Advances Sessions

12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. AACR Annual Meeting 2023 Highlights Plenary Session

For more information visit https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/schedule-at-a-glance/