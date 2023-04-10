All sessions held in the Convention Center will be live-streamed to the virtual meeting platform. This includes all scientific sessions; however, access to the Educational Sessions and Methods Workshops on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, requires the separate purchase of an AACR Educational Program Pass. (Ancillary events like career development sessions, town halls, etc., that are held in the hotels will not be streamed.) Both in-person and virtual attendees will have access to the virtual meeting platform.

Live-streamed sessions will be available for on-demand viewing no more than 60 minutes of the end of the session (although most sessions will be available immediately). In-person and virtual attendees will have access to the on-demand sessions through Wednesday, July 19.

The virtual meeting platform will be available beginning Thursday, April 13. A link to the platform will be posted to this website when the site is active, and registered attendees will also receive the link in an email prior to the meeting. Once the virtual meeting platform is available, registered Annual Meeting attendees will be able to log in using their 7-digit Registration ID number (found in confirmation emails and on the badges) and the email address they used to register.

For more information visit https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/meeting-resources/