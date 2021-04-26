Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa were asked about their satisfaction regarding telemedicine consults. Patients with lower disease severity appeared more satisfied. Overall, more than half of the patients would like to have another telemedicine consult.

Telemedicine is an important tool in healthcare while keeping both patients and health providers safe during the outbreak of COVID-19. It is especially beneficial in follow-up care. However, it has not been studied for patients suffering from hidradenitis suppurativa, a complex chronic inflammatory disease presenting in intertriginous areas.

Medical records from 82 patients that participated in telemedicine consults between March and June 2020 at the Einstein/Montefiore Centre were retrospectively reviewed [1]. Demographical data and a disease severity score were obtained. The disease severity score was expressed as mild (0-2) or severe (3-5) and assessed during an inpatient visit prior to the telemedicine consult or approximated at the first online consult for new patients. Telephone interviews were held with patients to ask them about their experiences. Satisfaction was defined by a positive rating (defined as 4 or 5) on the 5-point Likert scale. Satisfied patients were compared with non-satisfied patients.

Included were 82 patients with a mean age of 35.2 years; 64 (78%) were female. The mean disease severity score was 2.6 ±1.4. The majority of patients reported feeling satisfied after their telemedicine consult (n=59; 72%) and these patients had less severe disease compared with those that were not satisfied. Most patients (n=53; 65.4%) would be willing to incorporate telemedicine visits for follow-up consults. In conclusion, telemedicine consults for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa are a valid option, even though the disease can be difficult to manage.