Can’t make it to AAN in person? Don’t worry because the conference is continuing to host virtually as well. This year, the virtual conference will take place April 24-26, with access to session recordings through May 14, 2022 (or March 1, 2023, when you upgrade to Gold).

There will be 40+ sessions and courses, with 7 focused areas of study.

4 plenary sessions

Quick Learning Sessions—start out each day with a brief overview of the day’s highlights

Edutainment to refresh and energize your mind

Poster Hall featuring the latest research

To attend AAN 2022 virtually visit https://www.aan.com/events/virtual-annual-meeting-programming.