Proof of Vaccination + Mask Requirement

All in-person attendees, exhibitors, press personnel, guests, and staff must complete the COVID-19 vaccination process with an acceptable vaccine and booster, if eligible, a minimum of 7 days prior to the event, provide verification of full COVID-19 vaccination status, and wear a mask indoors.

For individuals living in the United States, acceptable vaccines will be all FDA authorized (or approved) vaccines for COVID-19 plus a booster, if eligible; for individuals living outside of the United States, other vaccines the World Health Organization has indicated meet necessary criteria for safety and efficacy. Attendees living in the United States who are not yet booster eligible can be granted admittance to the Annual Meeting by showing they are within five months of receiving the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or within two months of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All attendees must provide verification of full COVID-19 vaccination status to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle.

Watch this video or read below to learn how to validate your vaccination status.

Enhanced Cleaning Protocols

The Washington State Convention Center (WSCC) achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STARTM facility accreditation in March 2021. At the WSCC, you will find these and other preventative measures:

More than 100 hand sanitizing stations strategically placed throughout the venue and re-supplied regularly

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting routines, with an emphasis on restrooms and high-touch areas during event hours

Meeting rooms disinfected to GBAC standards at least once a day with products on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved list for use against infectious agents.

For AAN’s full Covid-19 policy go to https://www.aan.com/events/annual-meeting-covid-19-protocols.