For a study, researchers sought to understand that cystic fibrosis patients were now more likely to survive into adulthood, but there was still a dearth of knowledge regarding the necessity of GI surgery and its outcomes in these individuals. They seek to derive inferences from a national administrative database by examining trends in abdominal GI surgery and associated postoperative outcomes among adult cystic fibrosis patients. This study was a retrospective cohort study that was carried out all over the nation. From 2000 to 2014, they made use of a nationwide all-payor administrative database. Patients with cystic fibrosis underwent abdominal GI surgery when they were adults (18 years old) with the condition. The primary outcome was the number of admissions for surgical operations. As secondary outcomes, morbidity and death by kind of procedure were also included. There were 3,075 admissions for abdominal surgery, 28% of which were elective. Major GI surgical procedures increased (P<0.01) over the research period, whereas appendectomy and cholecystectomy did not (P= 0.90). The most common procedure was a cholecystectomy (n=1,280; 42%). The most common major procedure was segmental colectomy (n=535; 18%). Obstruction was the surgical cause that was used the most (n=780; 26%). Major surgery inpatient mortality was 6%, morbidity was 37%, and the average length of stay was 15 days (SE 1.2). The study’s scope was constrained by the administrative data source’s paucity of exact physiological and clinical data. The majority of the main procedures performed on adult cystic fibrosis patients are nonelective. Significant mortality, protracted hospital stays, and high morbidity were all hazards associated with major surgery. These statistics may be used to estimate the perioperative risk for adult cystic fibrosis patients who need GI surgery.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Fulltext/2022/08000/Abdominal_Surgical_Procedures_in_Adult_Patients.18.aspx