Adults with active and inactive epilepsy are more likely to have Medicaid and other public insurance coverage, and to report an inability to afford prescription medicine, specialty care, or other types of care compared with those without epilepsy, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Rosemarie Kobau, MPH, MAPP, and colleagues analyzed pooled data from the 2015 and 2017 National Health Interview Surveys to obtain updated estimates of access to healthcare among US adults by epilepsy status. The likelihood of taking less medication than prescribed to save money, to be in families having problems paying medical bills, and to report delaying care because of insufficient transportation was increased for adults with active or inactive epilepsy. “Public health practitioners and epilepsy health and social service providers can enhance linkages between clinical and community programs and services to address gaps in access to healthcare,” the authors wrote.