The best strategy for addressing extreme violence, including a shooter, in the ED is preparation via a frank, assumption-busting—for example, rivals of injured gang members typically pose less of a threat than intimate partners of abused patients—threat assessment in conjunction with local law enforcement, according to Howie Mell, MD, MPH, an emergency physician who investigated the Columbine, Aurora, and Virginia Tech mass shootings. “Take a good look at what your lockdown policies are, where your risks are, where your vulnerabilities are,” he said. When shootings occur or are suspected in the ED setting, Dr. Mells says it’s crucial to escape the scene and then call for help, adding that he doesn’t believe providers can protect their patients by their presence in such situations. He also recommends running to a radiation room when escape from the ED isn’t possible, noting that strong, lead-lined walls provide extra physical protection and that radiation rooms tend to lack external glass windows. The goal of hiding, he says, isn’t to remain unfound but to put up barricades between yourself and the shooter. When confronted by a shooter, Dr. Mell urges fighting for one’s life. “I happen to like fire extinguishers when it comes down to fights because you can spray a fire extinguisher into the person’s face, and then you’ve got a big heavy piece of metal that you can hit them with,” he said.
Meeting Coverage
- ACC 2020The American College of Cardiology decided to cancel ACC.20/WCC due to COVID-19, which was scheduled to take place March 28-30 in Chicago. However, ACC.20/WCC Virtual Meeting continues to release cutting edge science and practice changing updates for cardiovascular professionals on demand and free through June 2020.
- ENDO: 2020ENDO 2020 Annual Conference has been canceled due to COVID-19. Here are highlights of emerging data that has still been released. Keep an eye out for ENDO Online 2020, which will take place from June 8 to 22.
- CROI 2020Every year, CROI hosts some of the world's leading experts in HIV research, who come to present exciting new data and drive forward the field of HIV/AIDS research. This year, due to COVID-19, CROI held their meeting virtually.