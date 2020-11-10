With few population-based studies assessing vasculitis-related mortality, most of which are limited to vasculitis subtypes, researchers examined time trends in in-hospital mortality in patients with vasculitis and compared these trends with those among the general US population using the U.S. National Inpatient Sample (NIS) from 1998-2014. The study team calculated unadjusted in-hospital mortality rates per 1,000 hospitalizations for people with versus without primary vasculitis hospitalizations. Unadjusted in-hospital mortality in primary vasculitis hospitalizations decreased by 43%, from 32.8 per 1,000 in 1998 to 18.7 per 1,000 in 2014, compared with a 24.5% reduction in deaths for all NIS claims without vasculitis, from 28.1 to 21.2 per 1,000. Age- and sex-adjusted in-hospital mortality decreased in primary vasculitis hospitalizations, from 27.3 per 1,000 claims in 1998 to 19.1 in 2014, as well as in non-vasculitis hospitalizations, from 15.1 to 13.2 per 1,000 in 2014. These rates occurred despite primary vasculitis hospitalizations per year remaining fairly constant throughout the study period. The age- and sex-adjusted mortality rate gap between those with versus without vasculitis narrowed.
Related Posts
When Asked, Schizophrenia Patients Say Antipsychotic Meds Work
October 4, 2019
Eculizumab Reduces Long-Term Relapse Risk in AQP4+ NMOSD
October 2, 2020
Advertisement
Meeting Coverage
- ACC 2020The American College of Cardiology decided to cancel ACC.20/WCC due to COVID-19, which was scheduled to take place March 28-30 in Chicago. However, ACC.20/WCC Virtual Meeting continues to release cutting edge science and practice changing updates for cardiovascular professionals on demand and free through June 2020.
- ENDO: 2020ENDO 2020 Annual Conference has been canceled due to COVID-19. Here are highlights of emerging data that has still been released. Keep an eye out for ENDO Online 2020, which will take place from June 8 to 22.
- CROI 2020Every year, CROI hosts some of the world's leading experts in HIV research, who come to present exciting new data and drive forward the field of HIV/AIDS research. This year, due to COVID-19, CROI held their meeting virtually.