Despite research showing Kawasaki disease (KD) is associated with coronary artery aneurysms (CAAs) and that the incidence of KD has significantly increased during the past 20 years, little is known regarding the risk of long-term cardiovascular events in children without large CAAs. To determine the risk and timing of such events (diagnoses and procedures) and the risk of all-cause mortality in children with KD, study investigators analyzed data on patients aged 0-18 who survived hospitalization with a KD diagnosis from 1995-2018. Cases of KD were matched to 100 non-exposed controls by age, sex, and index year and followed until death or March 2019. Incidence rates and unadjusted hazard ratios were determined for cardiovascular events, major adverse events (MACE; cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction (MI) or stroke composite) and all-cause mortality, with the KD and non-exposed cohorts compared during the following time periods: 0-1, 1-5, 5-10 and more than 10 years. Among KD survivors, 16.2% experienced cardiovascular events, 1.75 MACE, and 0.2% mortality during a median 11.1-year follow-up. KD survivors were at increased risk of cardiovascular events and MACE compared with non-exposed children at 0-1, 1-5, and 5-10 years, and cardiovascular events at more than 10 years follow-up, and they experienced cardiovascular events sooner than non-exposed children.
Related Posts
Conference Highlights: CROI 2019
March 8, 2019
Conference Highlights: AATS 2019
May 8, 2019
Conference Highlights: ACC.19
March 19, 2019
Advertisement
Meeting Coverage
- ACC 2020The American College of Cardiology decided to cancel ACC.20/WCC due to COVID-19, which was scheduled to take place March 28-30 in Chicago. However, ACC.20/WCC Virtual Meeting continues to release cutting edge science and practice changing updates for cardiovascular professionals on demand and free through June 2020.
- ENDO: 2020ENDO 2020 Annual Conference has been canceled due to COVID-19. Here are highlights of emerging data that has still been released. Keep an eye out for ENDO Online 2020, which will take place from June 8 to 22.
- CROI 2020Every year, CROI hosts some of the world's leading experts in HIV research, who come to present exciting new data and drive forward the field of HIV/AIDS research. This year, due to COVID-19, CROI held their meeting virtually.