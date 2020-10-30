ACR Convergence 2020, the world’s premier virtual rheumatology experience, is happening online, November 5 – 9. The fully virtual meeting is where rheumatology can collaborate, celebrate, innovate, and learn.
During ACR Convergence, participants will have the opportunity to access Community Hubs – a unique feature that allows attendees to engage with experts and connect with peers who share the same research or clinical interests. Each hub will be co-hosted by leaders in the field and include a mix of informal education and networking opportunities, including Study Groups and conversations with the ACR Convergence Twitter Ambassadors. Below is a list of hubs, including each hub’s co-hosts and Twitter Ambassadors, as well as links to each hub’s scheduled programming.
Resources:
View Community Hubs
Highlights and Popular Sessions (EST)
Thursday, Nov. 5
2-6 p.m.
Opening Session: Rheumatology’s Strengths: Science & Resilience
Friday, Nov. 6
10 – 11 a.m.
The Great Debate: Janus Kinase Inhibitors Should/Should Not Be Used Before Biologics After Methotrexate Failure in RA
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Plenary Session I
Saturday, Nov. 7
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Plenary Session II
4 – 5 p.m.
COVID-19: Special Lecture from Dr. Anthony Fauci
Sunday, Nov. 8
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Plenary Session III
12 – 1 p.m.
Thieves Market: Show Me Your Best Cases!
6 – 8 p.m.
Knowledge Bowl Preliminary Round
Monday, Nov. 9
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Late-Breaking Abstracts
1 – 2 p.m.
Knowledge Bowl Final Rounds
4 – 4:45 p.m.
Curbside Consults – Chronic Fatigue, POTS, and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome
Additional information about these session can be found at www.acrconvergencetoday.org