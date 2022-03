This year’s Kenneth P. Johnson Memorial Lecturer is Ruth Ann Marrie, MD, PhD, FRCPC.

ACTRIMS presents an annual lecture named in honor of the late Dr. Kenneth P. Johnson who founded the foundation. The lecture provides an opportunity to hear from a prestigious clinician or researcher selected for their knowledge, accomplishments and contributions related to multiple sclerosis.

To read Dr. Marrie’s biography visit https://forum.actrims.org/kpj