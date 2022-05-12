The prognostic markers that will be used to divide acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with double-mutated CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein alpha (CEBPAdm) into various risk groups were yet unknown. For a study, researchers used a Cox proportional hazards regression model to analyze 171 consecutive patients with newly diagnosed AML who had CEBPAdm in this retrospective analysis. Mutations in the colony-stimulating factor 3 receptor (CSF3R) and Wilms tumor 1 (WT1) were linked to poor relapse-free survival in univariate analysis (RFS). Homoharringtonine (omacetaxine mepesuccinate) or intermediate-dose cytarabine induction regimens were related to improved RFS and overall survival (OS).

In comparison to the conventional cytarabine and daunorubicin regimen (3-year RFS 27.7%, hazard ratio [HR] 0.126, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.051–0.313, Wald P = 0.001; and 3-year OS 56.4%, HR 0.179, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.055–0.586, Wald P = 0.005), the induction regimen including both homoharringtonine and intermediate-dose tara The induction protocol with intermediate-dose cytarabine (HR 0.364, 95% CI 0.205–0.646, Wald P<0.001) and CSF3R mutations (HR 2.667, 95% CI 1.276–5.572, Wald P = 0.009) were both independently linked with RFS in multivariate analysis. Induction regimen and CSF3R mutations were revealed to be independent prognostic variables for AML with CEBPAdm when considered combined.

Reference:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bjh.18113