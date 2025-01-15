Addressing Decisional Conflict in Chronic Pain Care in Canadian Primary Settings

Photo Credit: Halfpoint

The following is a summary of “People living with chronic pain in Canada face difficult decisions and decisional conflict concerning their care: data from the national DECIDE-PAIN survey,” published in the December 2024 issue of Primary Care by Naye et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the decisional needs of people with chronic pain in Canada, highlighting unmet needs and the importance of shared decision-making in primary care.

They conducted a population-based cross-sectional online survey of random samples of adults in Canada with chronic noncancer pain, using a stratified proportional random sampling method. They collected data on difficult decisions, decisional conflict, and preferred decision-making roles using the Ottawa Decision Support Framework and scales such as the Decisional Conflict Scale and Control Preferences Scale. Descriptive quantitative analyses were performed on the survey responses.

The results showed that 2,666 out of 31,545 invited panelists met the eligibility criteria, with 1,649 respondents completing the survey. The mean age was 51.8 years (SD = 16.3); 51.4% were men, and 87.8% lived in urban areas. The mean pain duration was 8.5 years (SD = 9.6), and respondents reported an average of 2.3 painful body regions (SD = 1.5). 96.7% faced at least 1 difficult decision, and nearly half made their most difficult decision with a primary care physician. About 1/3rd experienced high decisional conflict (score ≥ 37.5), while 2/3 self-reported a collaborative role in decisions, and 3-quarters desired it.

Investigators found that people living with chronic pain in Canada had unmet decisional needs and required support to make informed decisions. The findings guided future interventions aimed at promoting shared decision-making, particularly in primary care.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02667-z#Abs1