Addressing Risk Factors to Improve Outcomes for Male Patients With Breast Cancer

Photo Credit: designer491

Male breast cancer, though rare, presents unique challenges that demand greater attention from healthcare professionals, according to presenters at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Disparities in diagnosis and management contribute to delayed detection, advanced disease stages at presentation, and poorer outcomes in male breast cancer compared with female breast cancer.

“We aimed to study the literature on male breast cancer disparities and understand the demographic characteristics and utilization patterns of healthcare among [patients with male breast cancer] using a large-scale, population-based sample,” wrote Akshit Chitkara, MD, and colleagues.

Disparities Identified

The researchers conducted a systematic review of the literature and analysis of inpatient hospitalization data from the National Inpatient Sample from 2016 to 2019. Among 1,803 hospitalizations for primary or secondary male breast cancer diagnoses, White men represented the majority (70.83%), followed by Black (17.72%) and Hispanic (6.61%) patients.

The mean age of patients was 67.8 years, with most being Medicare beneficiaries (65.02%). Additionally, 84.8% of cases had Charlson Comorbidity Index scores of three or higher, reflecting a significant burden.

Male breast cancer hospitalization patterns were significantly concentrated in urban teaching hospitals (72.77%) and large facilities (48.75%), with a mean length of stay of 5.2 days and average hospital charges of $58,279. The in-hospital mortality rate was 4.9%.

The researchers also noted racial disparities in incidence and outcomes. According to the American Cancer Society, male breast cancer incidence in 2022 was highest among White men (2,650 cases), with Black men experiencing disproportionately higher mortality rates.

“The literature shows that non-modifiable and modifiable risk factors contribute to these racial disparities,” the researchers wrote.

A Call to Action

The authors called for greater collaboration among healthcare professionals, advocacy groups, researchers, and policymakers to improve male breast cancer treatment and outcomes.

“Men diagnosed with breast cancer often face unique challenges, including delayed diagnosis, limited awareness, and a lack of tailored treatment options. Addressing male breast cancer disparities requires multifaceted approaches involving raising awareness, increasing education, expanding research efforts, and providing comprehensive support services,” Dr. Chitkara and colleagues said.

The researchers added that male patients should be educated to recognize and seek care for early signs of breast cancer.