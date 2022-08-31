For a study, researchers sought to present an unusual case of an intestinal-type adenocarcinoma that was discovered to be a periurethral mass. This case has not been previously described in the literature. Female periurethral masses are an extremely uncommon clinical phenomenon, and most of these lesions are benign. A 58-year-old woman with acute urine retention was sent to the hospital. She had been complaining for the past three months about frequency, urgency, and worsening obstructive urinary problems. A soft tissue mass measuring 5×4 cm encircled the entire urethra, according to a pelvic magnetic resonance imaging examination. Adenocarcinoma with characteristics of an intestinal tumor was discovered following a needle biopsy. A laparoscopic abdominal and transperineal technique was used to remove the tumor simultaneously. The pathology findings indicated urethral and vaginal wall invasion in addition to a positive surgical margin. CK20, CDX-2, CerbB-2, MSH2, MSH6, MLH1, PMS2, and P53 were all positive in the malignant cells. S-1 and oxaliplatin were used in the patient’s adjuvant systemic chemotherapy. MRI of the pelvis 6 months after surgery revealed no evidence of local recurrence. They confirmed the occurrence of primary intestinal-type periurethral cancer for the first time. There are currently no recognized methods for locating, diagnosing, or treating this unusual tumor. The case study can assist in the diagnosis and management of the tumor.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-022-01077-6