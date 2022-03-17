Dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM) are systemic autoimmune disorders with substantial in-hospital mortality (IHM). For a study, researchers used the National Inpatient Sample (NIS), a large US population database, to investigate the causes for hospitalization and IHM in DM and PM patients. Using the NIS, they reviewed the medical records of adult DM/PM hospitalizations in acute care hospitals across the United States in 2016 and 2017. Based on their primary International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10) diagnosis, the causes for IHM and hospitalization were grouped into 19 major groups.

A total of 27,140 hospitalizations had a DM or PM ICD-10 code as the primary or secondary classification. Rheumatologic (22%, n=6085), cardiovascular (15%, n=3945), infectious (13%, n=3515), respiratory (12%, n=3170), and gastrointestinal (8%, n=2150) were the most common causes for hospitalization. IHM was reported in 3.5% of all patients. The most prevalent explanations for IHM were infectious (34%, n=325), respiratory (23%, n=215), and cardiovascular (15%, n=140) illnesses. The most common specific main diagnosis for both hospitalizations and IHM was sepsis ICD-10 A41.9.

In the NIS, the most prevalent grounds for hospitalization in patients with DM/PM were rheumatologic diagnosis, according to the research. However, IHM in the patients was most usually caused by infectious illnesses, emphasizing the importance of paying close attention to infectious complications in these patients.

