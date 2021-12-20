For this study, researchers wanted to outline the pathophysiology of adult nocturnal enuresis and to provide a generic method for evaluation and therapy.

Despite the fact that nocturnal enuresis (NE) affects a sizable proportion of the adult population, research on the condition is limited. The management method is taken from pediatric nocturnal enuresis research in the few current trials. Furthermore, therapeutic methods emphasize the significance of identifying risk factors and diseases that contribute to the disease. The contemporary urologist should be aware of the complexities of this disease as well as the various procedures available to evaluate and treat adult patients with NE.

Adult nocturnal enuresis is complex and may be caused by a number of different illnesses. A thorough workup necessitates knowledge of the patient’s history and symptoms, as well as the pathophysiologic processes that might occur. Treatment should first focus on recognized etiologies, although a generic protocol including behavioral and lifestyle changes, followed by medicinal therapy, can be used.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-020-00983-2