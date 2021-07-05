This study examines the critical Advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) carries an increased risk for progression to endstage renal disease (ESRD). We aimed to determine the rate of progression and the factors that drive the decline of renal function in lupus nephritis (LN).

Methods. Patients with advanced LN-related CKD were identified from our longterm longitudinal cohort. Advanced CKD was defined as stage 3b [estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) = 30–44 ml/min/1.73 m2] and stage 4 (eGFR = 15–29 ml/min/1.73 m2). All individuals were followed until progression to ESRD or the last visit and were divided into “progressors” and “non- progressors.” Demographic, clinical, immunological, and therapeutic variables were compared at baseline. Multivariable Cox regression analysis (both time-dependent and independent) was performed to identify predictors for progression.

One hundred eighteen patients (74 CKD 3b and 44 CKD 4) were included. Active serology (high anti-dsDNA titers and low complements C3/C4) at the time of CKD diagnosis and any increase of the daily prednisone dose after baseline were strongly associated with progression. Treatment with renin angiotensin system (RAS) blockers was associated with less risk for progression.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference link- https://www.jrheum.org/content/47/9/1366