Advancements in VR and AR for Healthcare Applications

Photo Credit: gorodenkoff

The following is a summary of “Immersive Technologies in Healthcare: An In-Depth Exploration of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Enhancing Patient Care, Medical Education, and Training Paradigms,” published in the October 2024 issue of Primary Care by Iqbal et al.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are emerging technologies in healthcare that enhance patient care and medical education. However, challenges in implementation and integration into current practices persist.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to analyze the applications of VR and AR in healthcare, focusing on their impact on patient care and medical training.

They conducted a literature search in PubMed and Google Scholar for peer-reviewed articles, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and randomized controlled trials (RCTs) published from 2000 to 2024. They included empirical studies on VR and/or AR in patient care or medical training, excluding unrelated studies and non-peer-reviewed sources. This process identified 17,900 results from Google Scholar and 300 from PubMed, ultimately resulting in the inclusion of 89 articles in the review.

The results showed that VR and AR technologies significantly improve patient experiences and medical training by providing immersive, interactive environments for learning and practice. However, challenges include integrating existing electronic health record systems, the need for suitable implementation models, and insufficient evidence supporting the clinical efficacy of AR-assisted procedures.

Investigators concluded that while VR and AR have great potential to transform healthcare, further research was needed to address gaps in implementation, user acceptance, and outcome evaluation. Addressing the needs of healthcare professionals and patients was crucial for maximizing their effectiveness.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/21501319241293311