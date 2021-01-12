Pregnancies in women with psoriasis have an increased risk for adverse outcomes, including preeclampsia and stillbirth, according to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology. Researchers examined maternal and fetal outcomes for mothers with psoriasis using a population-based nationwide health registrar database. A total of 2.35 million singleton pregnancies were identified from 2001 to 2012, including 4,058 singleton pregnancies among patients with psoriasis. The adjusted odds ratios (95% confidence intervals [CIs]) were 1.57 (1.31 to 1.89), 1.50 (1.28 to 1.75), and 1.57 (1.36 to 1.82) for preeclampsia, pregnancy-related hypertension, and severe postpartum hemorrhage, respectively, for pregnancies among patients with psoriasis. The adjusted odds ratios (95% CIs) were 1.48 (1.11 to 1.96), 1.27 (1.14 to 1.41), 1.13 (1.02 to 1.25), 1.12 (1.02 to 1.23), and 1.09 (0.96 to 1.25) for stillbirth, low birthweight of less than 2,500 g, preterm labor, small for gestational age, and fetal distress, respectively, among offspring of women with psoriasis. Babies born to mothers with psoriasis also had lower Apgar scores. “We found in this study that pregnancies in women with psoriasis were at higher risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, including stillbirth and postpartum hemorrhage,” the authors write. “However, despite a high [relative] risk, most pregnancies are successful.”