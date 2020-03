SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The risk of the African swine fever could increase this year as China seeks to raise pig output, said a Chinese official from the ministry of agriculture on Thursday.

Meanwhile, China’s poultry, egg output are expected to stay the same as last year, said Wei Hongyang from the animal husbandry and veterinary bureau.

