In most countries, traffic accidents are one of the major causes of death and serious injury among children who are passengers in automobiles. As a result, deploying restraint measures for youngsters on school buses is being considered. This study determined what percentage of pupils will need restraint systems in school transportation by 2020. Seatbelt use in 400 kids in school vehicles was measured using a checklist in this cross-sectional observational study. The observation crew sat in their car, closest to the school’s entrance on one of the three sides: they had manually entered the variable into the checklist. They focused on the first car parked near the school’s entrance. Two other observers were present to corroborate the findings. They used to examine the data SPSS software (version 21). The rate of using restraint systems was 11.3%; use of restraint systems in Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) was significantly higher (P < 0.03); use of restraint systems in areas with medium income (P < 0.009) and low income (p < 0.012), and use of seatbelts was significantly lower (P < 0.001) when students were seated in the back seats. Seatbelt use was lower in services operated by drivers over the age of 40 (P < 0.01) and higher in female-driven vehicles (P < 0.003) and newer vehicles (p < 0.001). For school transportation services, school officials must enforce traffic safety standards. Drivers, families, and kids should all be taught these norms. All kids must be required to use a restraint mechanism. On school buses, seatbelts must be provided, and school bus aides must be engaged to urge children to use them and prevent standing.

