Anaphylaxis is a potentially fatal disorder that could be triggered by many factors. Anaphylaxis following abdominal trauma, on the other hand, was a very rare syndrome that could be the first and only indicator of a hepatic hydatid cyst, especially if there was no evident cause. For a study, the researchers sought to present a rare case and explore diagnostic and therapeutic options in light of the literature. The case report concerns a previously healthy 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in the pediatric emergency department (ED) with syncope following a minor blunt abdominal trauma. The patient was hypotensive at admission and developed urticaria and angioedema shortly after. After getting diagnosed with anaphylaxis and started receiving treatment right away. Drug or food intake, insect bites, and past allergy/anaphylaxis history were all ruled out as possible etiologies. Abdominal imaging revealed a burst big hepatic hydatid cyst following stabilization in the biliary tree’s vicinity. After clinical stability, albendazole treatment was commenced, and surgical resection was undertaken after the cyst ruptured into the biliary channels was confirmed. After surgery, the patient healed without difficulties and was released without incident. The case report emphasizes the importance of including hydatid cyst rupture in the differential diagnosis of anaphylaxis with no apparent cause, especially in areas where hydatid illness is endemic. Anaphylaxis caused by a ruptured hydatid cyst necessitates prompt diagnosis, treatment, and emergency intervention.

