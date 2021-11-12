The review evaluates the various angioedema phenotypes linked with NSAIDs severely. Angioedemas worsened or caused by NSAIDs have a significant morbidity and, especially affecting the larynx, can result in death by asphyxiation.

Angioedema can appear as a symptom of a condition, such as anaphylaxis, or as a distinct entity with several manifestations that can be identified using precise criteria. NSAIDs are the most often used medicines in the world, and they are also a significant cause of angioedema.The paper discusses the pathophysiology and pharmacogenetics of angioedema, as well as its categorization and the diagnosis and therapy of angioedemas worsened and caused by NSAIDs.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2016/08000/Angioedema_associated_with_nonsteroidal.6.aspx