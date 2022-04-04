For a study, the researchers sought to determine the development of anterior subcapsular cataracts in patients who had been using topical netarsudil for a long time. From October 2020 to August 2021, the clinical observational study summarised a similar cataract pattern seen in a group of patients from a single physician practice and a university-based outpatient clinic during their regular clinical follow-up visits. For at least 15 months, all patients had been using topical netarsudil once daily. There were no anterior capsular alterations in any of the patients when netarsudil was started. However, 5 eyes from 4 patients ranging in age from 41 to 61 and one eyes from an 84-year-old patient developed anterior subcapsular opacities 15 to 37 months after starting netarsudil. These cataracts were modest, ranging from 1 to 3 mm in diameter, round, oval, or ring-shaped, central or paracentral, and mildly dense. Apart from age, these patients had no significant risk factors for cataract development. Therefore, patients using netarsudil for a long time should be checked for the development of anterior subcapsular cataracts.

