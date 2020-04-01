Lei Fang and colleagues suggest that clinicians should consider withholding angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) because of a potential increased risk of worse clinical outcomes in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and they suggest calcium channel blockers as an alternative. The hypothesis behind this suggestion is that the entry point for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the ACE2 receptor and that ACEIs and ARBs have the potential to upregulate ACE2. However, data for this mechanism are largely from animal studies of heart tissue. Human data have not consistently shown increased ACE2 levels.

(A) Mechanism in a healthy individual. (B) Mechanism in an individual with COVID-19. AT1=angiotensin 1. AT2=angiotensin 2. ACE1=angiotensin converting enzyme 1. ACE2=angiotensin converting enzyme 2. AT1R=type 1 angiotensin 2 receptor. AT 1-7 =heptapeptide angiotensin(1-7). ACEI=angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor. ARB=angiotensin receptor blocker. COVID-19=coronavirus disease 2019. SARS-CoV-2=severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), SARS-CoV-2 binds with the ACE2 receptor for intracellular invasion, and the mechanism for acute lung injury during infection has been postulated to be mediated through activation of RAS.

Uncertain Effects of RAAS Inhibitors on ACE2 in Humans

Key Points Related to the Interplay Between COVID-19 and the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System