For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether or not these drugs were linked to cirrhosis-related problems such as bleeding and portal hypertension. Using the IMS PharMetrics database, they were able to identify privately insured adults who were diagnosed with cirrhosis between the years 2007 and 2015. These patients were then classified as compensated or decompensated depending on whether or not they had portal hypertensive complications 1 year before their cirrhosis diagnosis. Using a landmark analysis design, the outcomes of bleeding or decompensation were evaluated between 6 and 18 months after the diagnosis of cirrhosis. The connections between exposure to anticoagulants (AC), antiplatelet drugs (AP), and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) drugs were analyzed using multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression modeling, and the results were adjusted for the effects of variables. The investigation included a total of 18,070 cirrhosis patients, with 57% male, 74% between the ages of 50 and 64, and 34% having experienced a previous decompensation. In total, there were 1,231 (7%) claims for NSAIDs, 377 (2%) for anticoagulants, and 385 (2%) for antiplatelet. In a 9-month landmark study, APs were found to be linked with higher bleeding [adjusted hazard ratio (aHR)=1.31; 95% CI: 1.00, 1.72] and decompensation episodes (aHR=1.44; 95% CI: 1.06, 1.95]. On a 3-month landmark analysis, the association between NSAIDs and bleeding episodes was statistically significant (aHR=1.29; 95% CI: 1.06, 1.57). In adjusted analyses, no connections were found between ACs and bleeding or decompensation outcomes. Statistically significant associations were not found. The use of AP was related to an increase in the number of patients who experienced bleeding and decompensation episodes. These outcomes were found in patients who were privately insured. The use of NSAIDs was linked to considerable early bleeding but not to decompensations. In conclusion, ACs were not associated with bleeding or decompensation outcomes.

Source – journals.lww.com/jcge/Abstract/2022/08000/Antiplatelet_Medications_Are_Associated_With.12.aspx