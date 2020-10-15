There was a need for the development and validation of a new algorithm for predicting the postoperative vault of the myopic EVO Visian Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) V4c (STAAR Surgical AG). The application of a partial least squares regression algorithm for posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens sizing and postoperative vault prediction was checked in this study.

The examination was done on 81 eyes of 43 patients. The patients were the ones who had undergone ICL implantation as they were the target population. Preoperative data obtained by swept-source optical coherence tomography, Scheimpflug camera, and anterior segment optical coherence tomography were applied to develop a new partial least squares (PLS) regression algorithm.

There was a statistically significant correlation (P < .001, r = 0.73) between the postoperative vault values and those predicted by the PLS algorithm. Validation of the PLS model yielded lower mean differences and limits of agreement (0 and 410 µm, respectively) than the linear regression method (400 and 750 µm, respectively).

The study concluded that the PLS algorithm increases the precision of ICL vault prediction. However, it shows a tendency to overestimate small vault values and underestimate high vaults.

