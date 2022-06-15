Artificial intelligence (AI) is the use of computers to do activities that used to need human understanding. The American Medical Association favors the term “augmented intelligence” over “artificial intelligence” to stress the role of computers in augmenting rather than replacing medical abilities. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in emergency care and clinical practice, in general, has expanded in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue.

AI has shown significant potential value for physicians and patients. These advantages shift the therapeutic interaction from a physician-patient dyad to a triadic doctor-patient–machine relationship. New AI technologies, on the other hand, need thorough testing, legal regulations, patient safety, and provider education. Emergency doctors (EPs) should be aware of AI’s limitations, hazards, and potential advantages.

EPs must learn to collaborate with AI rather than submit to it. AI has been demonstrated to be superior to or on par with specific physician abilities, such as reading radiographs and diagnosing skin cancer based on visual signals. AI can aid with cognition, but EPs must evaluate AI results in the therapeutic context of specific patients. They must also fight for patient confidentiality, professional liability insurance, and the critical role of specialty-trained EPs.

