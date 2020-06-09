Tiragolumab and atezolizumab showed improved objective response rate over tiragolumab and placebo in chemotherapy-naïve locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Dr Delvys Rodriguez-Abreu (NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York, USA) presented the phase 2 CITYSCAPE trial, which tested patients with chemotherapy-naïve PD-L1-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, at the virtual ASCO Annual meeting [1]. Participants were randomized to the combination of tiragolumab and atezolizumab (n=67) versus placebo plus atezolizumab (n = 68). Co-primary endpoints were investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS).

The primary analysis indicated that tiragolumab/atezolizumab improved ORR and median PFS compared with tiragolumab/placebo. The ORR was 31.3% in the tiragolumab arm versus 16.2% in the placebo arm. The median PFS was 5.4 months and 3.6 months in the tiragolumab and placebo arms, respectively (HR: 0.57).

According to the updated analysis, the ORR was 37.3% versus 20.6% in the tiragolumab and placebo arms, respectively. Investigators also stratified patients according to PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS, between 1- 49% versus > 50%). Patients with a PD-L1 TPS of at least 50% derived even more benefit from tiragolumab/atezolizumab with an ORR of 66% versus 24% with atezolizumab alone, whereas there was no difference between the treatment arms in the group whose tumors had a TPS between 1-49% PD-L1 positive cells.

