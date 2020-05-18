New Research on the Impact of COVID-19 on Patients With Cancer, Precision Medicine, and Access to Care to be Featured

This year the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) will deliver the latest cancer science to the global oncology community in a new virtual format. Advances in immunotherapies and targeted therapies for lung, colorectal, ovarian, and bladder cancers; improvements in access to cancer care, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on people with cancer are among the topics that will be highlighted in the virtual scientific program of the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting.

The meeting’s virtual scientific program, to be held May 29-31, will provide an engaging lineup of scheduled and on-demand scientific content across a variety of approaches, disciplines, and specialties. The theme of this year’s meeting is Unite and Conquer: Accelerating Progress Together.

Approximately 2,215 abstracts were accepted for presentation during the virtual scientific program, and more than 3,400 additional abstracts were accepted for online publication.

The virtual presscast held last week highlighted the following studies:

The first national-scale study on cancer mortality rates in states with and without Medicaid expansion after the adoption of the Affordable Care Act. (Abstract 2003)

A phase III trial assessing survival after maintenance treatment with the PARP inhibitor olaparib in patients with platinum-sensitive, relapsed ovarian cancer and a BRCA mutation. (Abstract 6002)

A randomized controlled trial examining the use of videoconference interventions to reduce anxiety and distress in caregivers who live far away from patients with cancer. (Abstract 12123)

International study examining the survival benefit of quitting smoking, even shortly before a lung cancer diagnosis. (Abstract 1512)

A prospective study on quality of life for older patients after integrating geriatric assessment and management into cancer care. (Abstract 12011)

And an embargoed virtual presscast a couple days before the meeting will highlight the following studies: