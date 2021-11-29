The American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH 2021) Will be held December 11-14, 2021 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, as well as virtually. The “premier event in malignant and non-malignant hematology” will cover the newest advances in the field. Check out all you need to know prior the meeting below:

Abstracts

View late-breaking abstracts in the final annual meeting program

Abstracts submitted for oral and poster presentations at the ASH annual meeting represent important, novel research in the field and are considered the best of the thousands of abstracts submitted. Typically, more than 5,000 scientific abstracts are submitted each year and more than 3,000 abstracts are accepted for oral and poster presentations through an extensive peer review process.

The Plenary Scientific Session, which includes the top six abstracts as selected by the Program Committee, is traditionally a highlight of the annual meeting program.

Browse abstracts from recent ASH annual meetings.

Abstract Review Categories

ASH Abstract Achievement Awards & Outstanding Abstract Achievement Awards

Minority Graduate Student Abstract Achievement Award

Program

Check out the ASH 2021 Annual Meeting Schedule-at-a-Glance

ASH 2021 includes numerous session, each found in the following categories:

General Sessions Oral and Poster Sessions

Education Program

Scientific Program

Scientific Spotlight Sessions

Special Scientific Symposia

Scientific Workshops @ ASH

Special-Interest Sessions

Trainee Activities

General Information

Meeting Resources

Health & Safety Protocols

Scientific Workshops

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Ancillary Meetings