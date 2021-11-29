(WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2021) – The American Society of Hematology (ASH) will honor Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) for her outstanding support of hematology research at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting, December 11-14, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rep. DeLauro will receive the 2021 ASH Public Service Award, which recognizes unparalleled leadership by an elected public official on issues of importance to hematology research and practice.

“ASH is pleased to honor Rep. DeLauro, who has been a passionate and vocal champion of investment in biomedical research and public health programs during her more than 30 years in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said ASH President Martin S. Tallman, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). “Rep. DeLauro has strongly advocated for increased funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including supporting funding for the CDC Sickle Cell Data Collection program for which ASH has advocated.” Rep. DeLauro is being recognized for her work that has allowed the country’s public health agencies to continue to advance the nation’s health and well-being through expanded surveillance and data collection efforts, including the development of new therapeutics, diagnostics, preventive interventions, and cures for children and adults with sickle cell disease, blood cancers, and other hematologic diseases and disorders.

Rep. DeLauro was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1990, and she has served as the Congresswoman from Connecticut’s Third Congressional District ever since. Rep. DeLauro serves as the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee and sits on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, and she is the Chair of the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Subcommittee, where she oversees national investments in education, health, and employment. In these roles, she educates her colleagues in the House about the power of biomedical research and advocates for increased funding so our nation can make lifesaving breakthroughs in science and medicine.

