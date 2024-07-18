Assessing Needs and Wishes of Women for Interprofessional Guidance on Oral Health During Pregnancy

The following is a summary of “Assessment of Women’s Needs and Wishes Regarding Interprofessional Guidance on Oral Health in Pregnancy – A Qualitative Study,” published in the July 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Ebinghaus et al.

Inadequate oral and dental health due to oral dysbiosis during pregnancy significantly heightens the risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes. Therefore, Effective communication regarding oral health is crucial to mitigating these risks. Professional guidance from healthcare providers, including midwives, obstetricians, and dentists, can greatly enhance women’s confidence in managing their oral health. This study aims to explore the needs, desires, and preferences of pregnant women in Germany concerning interprofessional collaboration and guidance on oral health during pregnancy.

To achieve this, six online focus groups comprising 25 pregnant women were conducted, encompassing participants across all trimesters, aged 23 to 38 years. The discussions focused on sources of information, preferences for receiving guidance, and the necessity for interprofessional collaboration among healthcare providers. Additionally, three expert interviews with a midwife, an obstetrician, and a dentist were performed to gain insights into these professionals’ current practices and challenges. Following the framework established by Kuckartz, qualitative content analysis was employed to analyze the data.

The findings revealed that many pregnant women either did not receive any information or received inadequate guidance regarding oral health during their pregnancy. Participants strongly desire more consistent and written information from all healthcare providers involved. The level of oral health counseling varied significantly and often depended on the individuals’ initiative to seek information; many participants expressed interest in understanding the scientific connections between oral health and pregnancy outcomes. A prevalent uncertainty regarding the timing and safety of dental visits during pregnancy was also noted. Insights from expert interviews highlighted the need for enhanced training on oral health during pregnancy within the educational curricula of healthcare professionals and the establishment of thematic billing options to facilitate better care.

In conclusion, the current guidance provided to women regarding oral health during pregnancy is inadequate. Tailoring information to meet the specific needs and preferences of pregnant women, along with incorporating oral health education into the training of relevant healthcare professionals, could significantly improve prenatal care and reduce the risk of negative pregnancy outcomes.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06675-w