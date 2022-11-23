Following artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) and inflatable penile prosthesis (IPP) surgery, researchers evaluated the incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and its risk variables.

Patients who underwent AUS and IPP surgery between 2008 and 2017 were located using CPT® and ICD (International Classification of Diseases)-10 procedure codes in IBM® MarketScan, a commercial claims database. Treatment centers for pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) of the lower extremities were identified by using ICD-9 and -10 codes for medical visits made within 90 days of surgery. A multivariate model was used to analyze the correlation between covariates and DVT/PE outcomes.

Between 2008 and 2017, a total of 21,413 males (median age 62) received either AUS (4,870) or IPP (16,543) surgery. In 1.54 and 1.04% of patients, respectively, DVT and PE developed after AUS and IPP surgery. Patients undergoing AUS surgery had a significantly higher risk of developing postoperative VTE if they had a history of varicose veins (hazard ratio [HR] 2.76; 95% CI 1.11-6.79), a prior history of DVT (hazard ratio [HR] 13.65; 95% CI 7.4-25.19), or a prior history of PE (hazard ratio [HR] 7.65; 95% CI 4.01-14.6). Another significant risk factor for a VTE occurrence after IPP surgery was a history of DVT (HR 12.6, 95% CI 7.99-19.93) or PE (HR 8.9, 95% CI 5.6-14.13).

In a large cohort of male surgical patients, VTE events occurred in 1.54 and 1.04% of males 90 days after AUS and IPP surgery. Patients having a history of venous insufficiency, venous thromboembolism, or pulmonary embolism were more likely to experience venous complications following surgery.

