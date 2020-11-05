The study was done to investigate the association between body mass index and FSD, as well as potential moderators.

This study was performed by analyzing medical records of 6,688 women that were seeking consultation for menopause-related or sexual health–related concerns at women’s health clinics.

Being overweight or obese was found to be associated with a lack of sexual activity. Among sexually active women, those who were overweight or obese had lower Female Sexual Function Index total scores and sexual function domain scores, including sexual arousal, lubrication, satisfaction, orgasm, and pain, and higher levels of sexual distress than those with normal weight. These associations were found to be mediated by other factors, including age, level of education, reproductive stage, medication use, and mood disturbances, in the multivariable statistical analysis which are known to impact both understudy variables in women.

The study concluded that both overweight/obesity and FSD are highly prevalent conditions, which appear to be indirectly associated with one another. The results of this study highlight the need to identify and address FSD in all overweight and obese women.

Reference: https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(20)30729-3/fulltext