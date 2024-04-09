Association Between Myocardial Infarction and RIPLs in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

The following is a summary of “Retinal Ischemic Perivascular Lesions are associated with myocardial infarction in patients with coronary artery disease,” published in the March 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Bousquet et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating whether retinal ischemic perivascular lesions (RIPLs) are linked to myocardial infarction (MI) in patients with already diagnosed coronary artery diseases (CAD).

They enrolled 317 patients diagnosed with CAD who underwent macular SD-OCT. Two independent, masked graders assessed the occurrence of RIPLs, reviewing medical records. Patients with CAD were stratified based on MI development, and a comparison was conducted. Multivariate logistic regression analysis, considering covariates such as age, gender, smoking, hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and BMI, evaluated the association between RIPLs and MI.

The results showed that among 317 CAD patients with available OCT scans, 54 (17%) had a history of MI. In the MI group, RIPLs were more prevalent (59.3%) compared to the non-MI group (35.7%; P<0.001). The presence of RIPLs significantly correlated with MI, with an OR of 3 (95% CI: 1.91-4.74; P<0.001), even after adjusting for covariates such as age, gender, smoking, hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and BMI.

Investigators concluded that SD-OCT detection of RIPLs was significantly associated with prior MI in CAD patients.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(24)00122-3/abstract