Association Between Proteomic Profiles and Postsurgical Progression in NFPAs

The following is a summary of “Proteomic Profiles Associated With Postsurgical Progression in Nonfunctioning Pituitary Adenomas,” published in the June 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Hallén, et al.

Reliable biomarkers for predicting postoperative tumor progression in nonfunctioning pituitary adenomas (NFPAs) need to be improved, posing challenges in clinical management. For a study, researchers sought to identify proteomic profiles associated with postoperative tumor progression in NFPAs, utilizing a case-controlled exploratory study approach.

Tissue samples were collected from 46 patients with residual NFPAs post-surgery, categorized into two groups: those requiring reintervention due to tumor progression (cases; reintervention group, n = 29) and those with stable residual tumors for at least 5 years post-surgery (controls; radiologically stable group, n = 17). The differential expression of proteins (DEPs) between the two groups was analyzed.

Global quantitative proteomic analysis revealed 4,074 proteins, with 550 DEPs identified (fold change >80%, false discovery rate–adjusted P ≤ .05) between the groups. The principal component analysis demonstrated a distinct separation between the two cohorts. Functional enrichment analysis of the mDEPs highlighted processes such as translation, ROBO-receptor signaling, energy metabolism, mRNA metabolism, and RNA splicing. Upregulated proteins in the reintervention group, including SNRPD1, SRSF10, SWAP-70, and PSMB1, have associations with tumor progression in other cancer types.

The exploratory study provided novel insights into proteomic profiles as potential markers for postoperative tumor progression in NFPAs. The distinct profiles observed between tumors with different postoperative behaviors suggested the utility of proteomic profiling in predicting tumor progression in patients with NFPAs. The enriched pathways and specific upregulated proteins identified further support their involvement in tumor aggressiveness, highlighting their potential as targets for further investigation and clinical application.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/109/6/1485/7503831