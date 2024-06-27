Associations Between Social Support and Symptoms in ESKD

Photo Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

The following is a summary of “Associations Between Social Support and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Hemodialysis Patients: Results from the TACcare Study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Nephrology by Erickson et al.

End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) has been associated with high symptom burden in patients, impacting their interpersonal relationships negatively.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study determining the effect of social support in patients on hemodialysis (HD).

They conducted cross-sectional analyses on sociodemographic and clinical factors related to perceived social support using the multidimensional scale of perceived social support (MSPSS) at baseline. The study also explored how social support refers to pain, depression, fatigue, anxiety, sleep, and health-related quality of life (HRQoL [SF-12 Mental Component Score; MCS and Physical Component Score; PCS]).

The results studied 160 patients with an average age of 58 years (SD=14) and an average dialysis duration of 4.1 years (SD=4.2); 45% were female, 29% were Black, 13% were American Indian, 18% were Hispanic, 88% had at least a high school education, and 27% were married. Perceived social support levels were similar to other chronically ill groups. Perceived social support levels were identical to other sick chronic groups. Having at least a high school education (P=0.04) and being married (P=0.05) are linked to higher MSPSS scores. Higher MSPSS scores related to less fatigue (r=0.21, P=0.008), less pain (r= -0.17, P=0.03), fewer depressive symptoms (r= -0.26, P<0.001), less anxiety (r= -0.23, P=0.004), better sleep (r= -0.32, P<0.001) and SF-12 MCS (r= 0.26, P<0.001). Male gender and non-Hispanic ethnicity showed stronger positive links between perceived social support and SF-12 MCS.

Investigators concluded that the patients undergoing thrice-weekly HD in TACcare showed social support levels similar to those with other chronic conditions. Due to the links between social support and patient-reported outcomes, focusing on social support interventions for HD patients is essential.

