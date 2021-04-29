In December 2019, a novel respiratory illness caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was first described and named COVID-19. Although the knowledge base surrounding COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 has multiplied, significant gaps in our knowledge remain, and inaccurate information is circulating. This review will discuss the interaction between asthma and COVID-19 to provide a comprehensive understanding of the currently available published data.

HCoVs are a significant cause of asthma exacerbations, but SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to exacerbate asthma. Data thus far strongly suggest that patients with asthma are at no increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 or more severe disease if infected with COVID-19. Although limited data is available on inhaled corticosteroids and biologic medications, there remain no data suggesting that these therapeutics positively or negatively impact the severity or outcome of COVID-19.

The found data are rapidly evolving regarding COVID-19 and asthma. At present, asthma does not appear to positively or negatively affect outcomes of COVID-19; however, practitioners must keep abreast of the changing literature as we await a vaccine and control of this pandemic.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2021/04000/Asthma,_severe_acute_respiratory_syndrome.14.aspx