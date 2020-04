(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc for a rare genetic disorder, the companies said on Tuesday.

Koselugo has been approved for treating paediatric patients two years of age and older with a form of neurofibromatosis, which is a debilitating genetic condition that affects one in every 3,000 to 4,000 individuals.

