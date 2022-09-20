Initial results from the phase 3 IPSOS trial (NCT03191786) showed that frontline atezolizumab improved the 24-month overall survival (OS) to 24.3%, compared with 12.4% for single-agent chemotherapy in patients with stage IIIB/IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are ineligible for platinum-based therapies. These findings were presented by Prof. Siow Ming Lee (University College London Hospitals, UK) as a Presidential Address at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress, held in Paris, France 9-13 Sept [1]. Physician’s Weekly interviewed Prof. Lee.

“IPSOS is the first randomized study to show that first-line treatment with atezolizumab improves overall survival in this poor-prognosis NSCLC population with no EGFR or ALK alterations, regardless of histology, PD-L1 status, and ECOG performance status,” said Prof. Lee during his presentation.

The trial included stage IIIB/IV NSCLC patients (n=453) not eligible for platinum-based treatments who were randomized to receive atezolizumab (n=302) or single-agent chemotherapy with vinorelbine or gemcitabine (n=151). With a median follow-up of 41.0 months, there was a significant improvement in OS favoring the atezolizumab arm (10.3 months versus 9.2 months; HR 0.78; 95% CI 0.63-0.97; P=0.028). The 12-month OS rate was 43.7% for patients receiving atezolizumab, and 38.6% for those receiving chemotherapy. The 24-month OS rates were 24.3% and 12.4%, respectively. However, there was no difference in progression-free survival (PFS) between the treatment arms (4.2 months for atezolizumab versus 4.0 months; HR 0.87; 95% CI 0.70-1.07; not significant).

The overall response rate was 16.9% in the atezolizumab arm and 7.9% in the chemotherapy arm. The median duration of response was 14.0 months and 7.8 months, respectively.

Safety favored atezolizumab as well, with grade 3-4 adverse events (AEs) related to study treatment reported in 16.3% of patients in the atezolizumab arm and 33.3% of patients in the chemotherapy arm. Serious treatment-related AEs occurred in 11.7% and 15.6%, respectively. Grade 5 fatal AEs occurred in 3 patients in the atezolizumab arm and 4 patients in the chemotherapy arm.

We interviewed Prof. Lee to position these results in context:

Q: There is a notable unmet need in poor-prognosis NSCLC patients; how did IPSOS try and address that?

A: “As background, cancer immunotherapy treatment has transformed the landscape for metastatic NSCLC populations, but these treatments are mainly recommended for fit patients as per ASCO guidelines and others. I must emphasize that it is important to remember that all of these trials since 2016 were conducted on relatively fit patients. Our conclusions may not adequately reflect the potential impact on patients who are less fit.

In the real world, in contrast to these study cohorts, we have a large population of NSCLC patients who are predominantly elderly, with a lot of comorbidities, perhaps taking multiple medications for their heart, their diabetes, their lungs, or they are blind, and we just simply would not give them chemotherapy. They are not your typical patient in the trials. In the UK, when we did our last audit last year, we discovered only 40% of our patients had a good performance status (PFS) of ) or 1, whereas most of them have poor performance status.

Moreover, even among good performance status patients, only 55% receive formal systemic treatment. The best simple question we pose is: Why is that and what do we do with the remaining population? With IPSOS, we met the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients that had a poor prognosis, were less fit to start with, and in whom platinum-based therapy was not considered an option. This result is pretty impressive when compared to other studies looking at first-line chemotherapy regimens. One in four patients in IPSOS is still alive at two years, with a response rate that has moved from a single number to double number, which is impressive with just immunotherapy alone. Importantly, we also see a doubling of the duration of disease response from this single-agent immunotherapy treatment.

I would also like to point out that in the quality of life data, which was a secondary endpoint of IPSOS, we observed an actual stabilization over the long term of the functional domains of the patient’s life. That indicates that their performance status improves over time. In my lecture at ESMO, I also pointed out that clinically relevant chest pain symptoms seen in the chemo arm were not a problem with the immunotherapy agent. We concluded that the quality of life is significantly improved for these cancer patients taking atezolizumab versus the standard of care.

Thus without excess toxicity, giving immunotherapy treatment through a proper randomized trial, like our trial, has shown to improve outcomes regardless of histology, squamous features, performance status, and it even works regardless of PDL1 status. One of the unique aspects of IPSOS is that it included PDL1-negative patients, and still saw robust responses. These results will change the landscape as well as how people are going to think about evidence-based treatment for all this population who are unfit for standard platinum chemotherapy treatment.”

Q: Toxicity?

A; “We observed the usual problems associated with immunotherapies, and we are able to manage those reasonably well. One toxicity we do not manage all that well is financial toxicity. It is unclear how long patients need to be taking this regimen; we don’t need to go on forever, for years. Our data suggest that 6 months of this treatment is sufficient to reach good clinical outcomes, and our recommendation is thus, to stop treatment after 6 months.”

Q: What are the next steps in sequencing with regard to duration of response?

A: “From an academic point of view and from the patient perspective, we have to work out whether six months of treatment is good enough, compared with a year or two years of treatment, which is the current practice.

The evidence points to the fact that six months of continuation reaches the same efficacy with significantly fewer side effects. For poor prognosis patients living with comorbid problems, it would be welcome if they can avoid unnecessary immune-oncology-related toxicity.”

Q: What are some of the upcoming studies that are going to be following up on this data?

A: “We are looking forward to taking a deeper dive into the quality of life data, to really tease out the benefit to the patient journey. In addition, we hope for incremental advances on improving survival. Critically, we need to advance our use of actionable biomarkers and work out, exactly who are the one in four patients who benefit from extended survival. A direct consequence of that would be that patient selection might save some of the financial toxicity, in addition to shoring up the data suggesting that six months of continuous treatment, may confer an actual, real benefit.

Some of the patients in the IPSOS cohort had at least three metastatic sites from their lung primary tumor. These patients are not in good shape, they have poor performance status scores, lots of comorbidity and polypharmacy, you have to ask yourself: are you going to give them double chemotherapy? The answer is probably not, but we have new options now, and we have to take that into consideration, especially for our lung cancer population.”