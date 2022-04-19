There was little epidemiologic research on the link between avocado consumption and the risk of long-term cardiovascular disease (CVD). The NHS (Nurses’ Health Study) included 68,786 women, and the HPFS (Health Professionals Follow-up Study; 1986–2016) had 41,701 men who were free of cancer, coronary heart disease, and stroke at the start of the study. At baseline and every 4 years, the diet was examined using validated food frequency questionnaires. The hazard ratios and 95% CI were calculated using Cox proportional hazards regressions. Over 30 years, 14,274 CVD incident cases (9185 coronary heart disease events and 5,290 strokes) were observed. After controlling for lifestyle and other dietary factors, those who consumed more than or equal to 2 servings of avocado per week had a 16% lower risk of CVD (pooled hazard ratio, 0.84; 95% CI, 0.75–0.95) and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease (pooled hazard ratio, 0.79; 95% CI, 0.68–0.91). For stroke, no significant relationships were seen. The pooled hazard ratio for CVD was 0.80 (95% CI, 0.71–0.91) for each half serving/day increase in avocado intake. Half a serving of avocado per day, in place of margarine, butter, egg, yogurt, cheese, or processed meats, was linked to a 16% to 22% lower risk of cardiovascular disease. In 2 large prospective cohorts of US men and women, higher avocado consumption was linked to a decreased risk of CVD and coronary heart disease. Avocados could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by replacing specific fat-containing diets.

Source:www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.121.024014