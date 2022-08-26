For a study, researchers sought to understand bacterial keratitis, a common corneal infection treated with topical antimicrobials. There may already be severe vision loss at the presentation time because of corneal ulceration and opacity, which may persist after treatment. Due to the significant differences in relevant risk factors and bacterial isolates across high- and low-income countries, general management guidelines may not be appropriate. Although bacterial keratitis diagnosis may seem simple, there were several challenges with the criteria used, which affected how investigations were interpreted and the number of participants in clinical research. The notion that bacterial keratitis can only be verified by culture ignores the approximately 50% of cases that exhibit symptoms. Bacterial keratitis, a common corneal infection, was treated with topical antimicrobials. There may already be severe vision loss at the presentation time because of corneal ulceration and opacity, which may persist after treatment. Due to the significant differences in relevant risk factors and bacterial isolates across high- and low-income countries, general management guidelines may not be appropriate. Although bacterial keratitis diagnosis may seem simple, there were several challenges with the criteria used, which affected how investigations were interpreted and the number of participants in clinical research. It’s important to highlight that the notion that bacterial keratitis can only be proven by culture ignores about 50% of cases in which the symptoms were clinically congruent with the ailment, but no signs of the condition had been discovered. The application of new technology to bacterial keratitis was discussed, and their development to identify and kill bacteria was discussed. They discussed prevailing beliefs and dogmas in the literature and the numerous clinically unresolved issues that impede clinical therapy and research into bacterial keratitis.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1350946221000926