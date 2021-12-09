This vaginal posterior repair surgical simulation model is intended to improve vaginal surgical training.

Previously, a beef tongue simulation model was described and validated for practicing obstetric laceration repair. The model was modified to simulate vaginal posterior repair surgery. The anal canal was simulated using chicken skin. To imitate operation within the vaginal canal, the model was fixed in a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipe attached to a wooden base.

Materials are available from the local grocery and hardware shop. The model’s total cost is $35.47 for initial setup and $7.11 per use. The beef tongue simulation model of vaginal posterior repair is realistic, simple to build, and inexpensive. It may be used to supplement resident surgical education by including it in a vaginal surgery curriculum.

Reference:journals.lww.com/greenjournal/Abstract/2021/05000/Beef_Tongue_Surgical_Simulation_Model_for.12.aspx