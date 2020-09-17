Bevacizumab is a medication used to treat a wide range of cancers. Bevacizumab, along with carboplatin-paclitaxel, carboplatin–gemcitabine, or carboplatin–pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, is used as a state-of-the-art therapy for recurrent ovarian cancer. This study aims to compare the efficacy of standard bevacizumab-containing regimen and bevacizumab with carboplatin–pegylated liposomal doxorubicin.

This randomized, open-label, phase-3 trial included a total of 682 patients aged 18 years or above with histologically confirmed epithelial ovarian, primary peritoneal, or fallopian tube carcinoma. The patients were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive bevacizumab plus carboplatin-gemcitabine (standard group, n=337) or bevacizumab plus carboplatin-pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (experimental group, n=345). The primary outcome of the study was progression-free survival.

The median progression-free survival was 13.3 months during the median follow-up of 12.4 months in the experimental group and 11.6 months during the median progression-free survival of 11.3 months in the standard group. Commonly occurring grade 3 or 4 adverse events were hypertension and neutropenia. The rate of incidence of serious adverse events was 10% in the experimental group and 9% in the standard group.

The research concluded that bevacizumab with carboplatin–pegylated liposomal doxorubicin was more efficacious than the standard treatment in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer.

Ref: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(20)30142-X/fulltext